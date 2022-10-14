John Terlingo, left, and Jaclyn Smith

TV divas are front and center at Tex-Mex Fiesta thanks to one local

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Next Thursday, Oct. 20, will be a night of stars in Dallas. For television fans, the Tex-Mex Fiesta will host a slew of famous names and ultimately serve as a pop culture extravaganza. But the event, hosted by the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, has at its heart a worthwhile cause: raising cancer awareness.

And thanks to one Dallas man, the event will happen here in Big D for the first time.

John Terlingo, founder and owner of Terlingo Cycle here in Dallas (located at 2525 Wycliff Ave.), has been laying the groundwork for the foundation to come to Texas for a while now. After all, it was the late actress’ home state, and, during his stint in Los Angeles as a former actor and model, he became friends with the famous Charlie’s Angels star.

“Farrah was a friend in L.A., and to me she just represented this all-American idea and was all about wellness,” Terlingo said this week by phone. “She was always telling me to turn the music up during my classes.”

In 1996, Terlingo was represented by Kim Dawson in Dallas, and that connection took him to Los Angeles. While acting, he worked at a gym part-time and found a real ease and ability with the indoor cycle. He fell into what would become his calling as a personal trainer and, ultimately, an indoor cycling instructor.

“The trend really caught on, and my classes were always full. All of a sudden, I was this spin guru to the stars,” he said.

Terlingo’s connection to Fawcett started there.

But it wasn’t until later that he connected more with cancer awareness, after Fawcett had died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 62.

“I had long moved before she got sick and passed,” he said “When she died, I became so acutely aware of cancer.”

So, he got involved.

In 2016, Terlingo’s efforts in Dallas raised $100,000 for the American Cancer Society’s Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge, which led to a suite there being named after the actress. Hope Lodge, at Baylor University Medical Center provides a safe place for patients and caregivers to stay during treatment at any area treatment center.

That effort, Terlingo said, was a life-changing experience.

“That changed the trajectory of where I wanna go with all this. What I’m doing is focusing on raising money for Hope Lodge directly, which keeps all the funds right here in Dallas,” he said.

“Half the donations from Tex-Mex Fiesta will go to Hope Lodge with the other half going to the American Cancer Society.”

His Terlingo Cycle is also holding a charity ride on Saturday. Beginning at 10:45 a.m., Terlingo will lead a class for both members and non-members, with all proceeds going to Hope Lodge.

“Whatever you want to donate is welcome,” he said. “Just come in and have a good time and ride.

The class will be really inspired by Farrah.”

Terlingo is no stranger to high-profile events in the community. He’s worked with Black Tie Dinner

and DIFFA in the past but has really found a connection with FFF and its cause.

“I know I can raise money toward Hope Lodge, and I can hone in on it because it is so real to me,” he said.

Real enough that he was able to bring FFF’s big event here to Dallas.

Usually held in Beverly Hills, the event this time will be at The Rustic on Oct. 20 and will benefit the American Cancer Society and Stand Up To Cancer. FFF President and CEO — and Farrah Fawcett’s long-time friend — Alana Stewart will co-host, alongside former Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith.

Honorees include Linda Gray (of TV’s Dallas), and there will be a special acknowledgement of Ryan O’Neal for his continued support of the FFF. Actor George Hamilton will emcee; Morgan

Fairchild will make an appearance, and Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow is the entertainment headliner.

“For the first time, we are celebrating the legacy of Farrah in her home state by bringing our Tex-Mex event to Dallas, instead of the traditional location in Beverly Hills. Farrah was a Texas girl, so this would have meant so much to her,” Stewart said in a press release.

Terlingo added that “it only made sense to come here, and what I love is that it’s a casual fundraiser.

Just come and have some good food and a margarita if you like and just enjoy the festive celebration.”

For tickets to the event, visit TheFarrahFawcettFoundation.org/Tex-Mex-Fiesta/tickets. For the charity ride, visit TerlingoCycle.com.