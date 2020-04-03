The headline for the New York Times’ Coronavirus Update says it all: “C.D.C. Recommends Wearing Masks in Public, but Trump Says: ‘I’m Choosing Not to Do It’.”

Trump made the remark during his daily White House briefing on the state of the COVID-19 epidemic today (Friday, April 3) after noting that the CDC recommends everyone use basic “nonmedical cloth” masks, the Times reports.

“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I’m choosing not to do it. It’s only a recommendation,” Trump said before stressing that the medical-quality masks — which are in short supply everywhere — be reserved for use by healthcare workers. He also reminded people that masks are not a substitute for proper social distancing.

Lots of folks are making cloth masks for themselves and others these days, including Bob McCranie, who we featured on the cover of the April 3 issue of Dallas Voice. You can find patterns for the most effective masks online to make your own, and if you can’t make your own (I, for one, don’t know which end of a sewing machine is up), then find one of your friends who can and ask them to help you out. That’s what I did.

And, as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says, “Y’all stay safe. Y’all stay healthy. And y’all stay home.”

— Tammye Nash