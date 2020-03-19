At Dallas Voice, we’re taking the Coronavirus seriously and hope our readers are too. Most of our staff is working from home.

While bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters are closed, stores are generally open. Store occupancy, however, is limited to 50 percent of allowed occupancy up to 125 people. That limit applies mostly to department stores and some mall stores.

Small, privately owned stores are another story. When just a few people at a time are in a location, you’re probably relatively safe. Here’s what we heard from our friends at Nuvo on Oak Lawn Avenue: