At Dallas Voice, we’re taking the Coronavirus seriously and hope our readers are too. Most of our staff is working from home.
While bars, restaurants, gyms and theaters are closed, stores are generally open. Store occupancy, however, is limited to 50 percent of allowed occupancy up to 125 people. That limit applies mostly to department stores and some mall stores.
Small, privately owned stores are another story. When just a few people at a time are in a location, you’re probably relatively safe. Here’s what we heard from our friends at Nuvo on Oak Lawn Avenue:
We have chosen to stay open for the time being, but we are taking every possible precaution. Because sales have slowed tremendously in the past week, we have decided to shorten our hours. For at least the next week we will be open from 12:00 to 5:00 daily.
There are usually only 2 or 3 customers in our store at one time, so the risk of coming into close contact with others is low. We are practicing social distancing as much as possible. We have plenty of antibacterial gel available for both our staff and our customers.
If you would like to make a purchase without coming into the store you can call us (214.522.6886) and place an order, then pull into our back parking lot and let us know that you’re here. We’ll bring your purchase to your car.
Because we are a small store with low traffic at this time of year, and we’re not located in a mall, we feel that we are a safe environment. Please come in and shop if you are comfortable doing so. Call us if you would like to place a phone order. If you are nervous about the situation or at high risk, we encourage you to postpone all shopping until the danger has passed.
We care about both our staff and our clientele. We are remaining open as a convenience to our customers, and we are doing all that we can to help keep you safe. Please take care of yourselves and stay healthy. We’ll let you know if anything changes.
— David Taffet