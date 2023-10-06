Broadway shows plus the queer community is kind of simple math but we’re here for today’s announcement.

In a press release on Friday, Broadway Dallas announced its newest affinity group Night OUT, in partnership with the Turtle Creek Chorale. Adding to its roster that includes Associate Producers for young professionals and The Broadway Dallas Guild social and hospitality organization, this affinity group gives LGBTQ+ members and allies an opportunity and outlet to socialize and meet while experiencing Broadway Dallas shows.

“We are so honored and thrilled to partner with Broadway Dallas on this exciting initiative. Any opportunity to bring our community together to enjoy a night out for a Broadway show is a wonderful thing and we are grateful to Broadway Dallas for making this all possible,” Jeremy Wayne, Turtle Creek Chorale Executive Director said in the release.

For this season, Night OUT will happen at designated performances of MJ, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and Hairspray. A pre-show mixer with compimentary drinks and bites will be available for Night OUT.

The first Night OUT pre-mixer will be held Nov. 29 for MJ at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets to the production is required for pre-mixer entry.

Click here for more information.

–Rich Lopez