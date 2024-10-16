If you’re looking for some gay Halloween fun, the Art Center Theater has the show for you. Until Nov. 2 the theater is staging the campy rock musical The Rocky Horror Show.

The musical follows the same story line as the movie namesake. Sweethearts Brad and Janet seek shelter one dark and stormy night after getting a flat tire. Instead of finding help, they meet Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and transvestite, and his household of wild characters. What ensues is chaotic and sexy and very, very gay.

This isn’t your ordinary musical, where you’re expected to be respectful and clap only at appropriate times. The show includes lots of audience participation, and audience members are encouraged to dress up, as there is a prize for best costume. There are also prop bags that can be bought to enhance the experience.

Jacob Bishop and Jeremy Bukaty are both taking on the iconic role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter for different nights of the show. Bukaty is a seasoned Rocky Horror actor and has played the role of Frank multiple times over the years. Bishop has been acting since 2021, and has done other ACT productions including All Shook Up and Reefer Madness.

John Larizza and Nathan Benyounes are playing the titular hunk Rocky. Benyounes has experience as a voice and on-screen actor and has recently returned to live theater. This is Larizza’s first professional acting gig, as his full-time job is in finance. Aly Larizza, playing Columbia, is his wife, and the two are excited to be sharing the stage together for the first time ever.

The Rocky Horror Show is the best way to get into the spooky spirit, and another chance to show off your Halloween costume. You won’t want to miss this live performance of a cult classic.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ArtCentreTheatre.com. The show does contain mature themes, strobe lights and fog.

-Melissa Whitler