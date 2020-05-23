Organizers of the Texas Latino Pride Celebration, usually held each October in Dallas, have just announced via Facebook that they are postponing the event until 2021. The decision was made “after meeting with our board of volunteers and many consulting agencies.”

“With your health in mind and that of our members and statistics showing community spread of COVID-19 not curving down, it was the best [decision] to make, as well as our moral responsibility,” the statement of Facebook reads. “Our sole mission is to create a cultural Pride space for celebration [and] unity with a portion of the proceeds benefitting a selectred nonprofit each year. With that being said, please consider supporting one or all of our previous beneficiaries.”

Those previous beneficiaries include AIN, Legacy Counseling Center, Cathedral de La Esperanza, After8ToEducate, LULAC and North Texas Dream Team.

Watch the Texas Latino Pride Facebook page and other social media for more information.

— Tammye Nash