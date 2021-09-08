Officials with Prism Health North Texas announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 8) that they have “made the unfortunate decision” to postpone the in-person LifeWalk event, MarketPalooza and Bar Crawl, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, Oct. 3, on the Cedar Springs Strip.

Noting that people living with compromised immune systems, including many of the organization’s patients, are at higher risk of illness and complications from exposure to COVID-19, PHNTX Events Manager Terry Walker said, “As always, our priority is keeping our community safe.”

Still, he added, “Even though we won’t get together for a big, in-person event, we can still make a big impact on the lives of North Texans living with HIV.”

Organizers are now planning to celebrate LifeWalk in the spring of 2022, Walker said, noting that organizers are encouraging community members to still sign up for LifeWalk fundraising, to invite friends and family members to join their fundraising teams or to make a direct donation at LifeWalk.org.

LifeWalk is one of the largest and longest-running HIV awareness events in North Texas. It raises funds for PHNTX’s HIV medical services and programs, including HIV and STI testing, clinical research, and operating the organization’s clinics and pharmacies.

To register to fundraise, join a team, or donate directly, visit LifeWalk.org.