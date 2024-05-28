In light of the fact that severe thunderstorms that swept through North Texas overnight and into this morning, causing 113 of the 200 polling locations in Dallas County to either close early or, in some cases, to never even open, a Dallas County judge has ordered polls to remain open an extra two hours, until 9 p.m.

The campaign of Dallas County Sheriff candidate Lupe Valdez joined the lawsuit asking for the polls to be kept open, according to a campaign official.

For a list of open Dallas County polling locations, visit the Dallas County Elections Department here. Locations denoted in green are open.

— Tammye Nash