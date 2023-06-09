Law enforcement officials in Travis County have arrested Nate Paul at the request of the FBI, the Texas Tribune has reported.

Paul is the real estate developer “central to allegations of illegal conduct by Ken Paxton, Texas’ now-suspended attorney general,” the Tribune reports. But was not immediately clear if his arrest was related to those allegations.

Travis County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Kristen Dark said the arresting agency is the FBI, and that Paul was booked into the jail at 4:35 p.m. today (Thursday, June 8).

In late 2020, several of Paxton’s top deputies went to the FBI with allegations that Paxton was using the power of the OAG to do favors for Paul, who returned those favors in kind. Paxton used OAG staff and resources to intervene in legal disputes involving Paul, who donated to Paxton’s re-election campaign, gave Paxton’s girlfriend a job and remodeled a couple of properties owned by Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton.

Federal law enforcement were already investigating Paul’s businesses even before the reports from former OAG deputies, and had raided his homes and businesses in 2019. And Paxton has been under federal indictment since July 2015 on securities fraud charges.

— Tammye Nash