The 15th annual MetroBall, originally scheduled for May 5, has now been rescheduled for Sept. 11, but the headliners and location for the fundraising party remain the same, organizers announced this morning (Monday, April 6).

MetroBall, the largest fundraiser each year benefitting the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, is being postponed because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The event will be held at Station 4, and will feature singers Tiffany, Jennifer Holliday and Thea Austin, with local singer Chris Chism as emcee.

Organizers said, “Station 4 is taking every precaution to maintain a safe and healthy place for all to enjoy. Management has confirmed they are doing everything in compliance with all CDC, federal, state and local health department guidelines.”

For ticket information, visit GDMAF.org/Metroball.

Other GDMAF events have also been rescheduled, including MetroBall Express and Team Metro events.

The MetroBall Express bus trip to WinStar Casino is rescheduled to Aug. 8, and organizers said both Premier Transportation and WinStar Casino “are doing everything in accordance with and

Team Metro events are “being adjusted accordingly and individually,” organizers said. “Please follow us on Facebook or your preferred social media platform as we will continue to post updates for each event.”

For more information and future updates, follow GDMAF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or the GDMAF website.

“We thank you for your continued support,” organizers said. “Your donations are more important now than ever. If you have the means, we invite you to make a donation through our PayPal link on our website, GDMAF.org.” Supporters can also donate through Amazon Smile and the Kroger rewards program.

— Tammye Nash