U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has died due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, according to an announcement by the court.

Justice Ginsburg has been a champion of civil rights during her tenure on the court, including LGBTQ equality. Her death leaves a giant hole on the court, which has already been tilted by Donald Trump’s appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“Today we have lost a giant of justice, a champion for equality and progress,” National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Rea Carey said of Ginsburg’s death. “Justice Ginsburg was an American hero and pioneer, a voice for so many marginalized people, leaving behind a legacy of courage, tenacity and historic impact in creating a better country and a better world for all of us.

“We are all so grateful for all Justice Ginsburg has done for LGBTQ people, for women, for our ability to control our own bodies, for all that seek to move freedom forward in this country,” Carey said.

Appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton and known to her fans at “Notorious RBG,” Ginsburg has been a firm progressive voice on controversial issues ranging from LGBTQ equality, including marriage equality and most recently anti-LGBTQ discrimination in employment, to abortion and more.

According to CNN, Ginsburg, who fought three five bouts with cancer, died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C. A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

— Tammye Nash

MORE COMMENTS ON JUSTICE GINSBURG

Alliance for Justice President Nan Aron: “Alongside our entire staff, board, and country, I deeply mourn the passing of Associate Justice GinsbUrg. As a staunch advocate for equal rights for all, Justice Ginsburg worked tirelessly — throughout her entire career — to make the U.S. live up to its ideals. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, the first Jewish woman, and a voice for all Americans not just the wealthy and powerful. … She will be also best remembered for her fiery dissents, pulling no punches as she called out her colleagues’ egregious opinions on access to contraception, fair pay and a host of other issues. … Quite simply, there was never a justice who embodied the inclusive ideas Americans believe in more than Justice Ginsburg; her thoughtfulness, poise, intelligence, and empathy will be sorely missed. Thankfully, she can rest assured that the world is in a far better place because of her.”

NMAC Executive Director Paul Kawata: “NMAC mourns the loss of a champion for minority health equality, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a consistent voice for fairness, for women, for LGBTQ Americans, for people living with HIV, and for correcting racial injustices. While we deeply mourn her passing, we must remain vigilant and determined to ensure her legacy of profound fairness and equality is memorialized through our actions, laws, and policies.”

U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY): “Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left an indelible mark on this country, and her loss will be deeply felt. She will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her razor sharp wit and her tenacious and lifelong fight to protect the rights of women in this country. In a year of incalculable loss, may we pause for a moment to honor this remarkable woman who never backed down from a fight and was never afraid to stand up for what she believed. I send my most heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and loved ones. May her memory be a blessing.”

Equality Texas: “We have lost a legal giant tonight. … Justice Ginsburg was a symbol of hope, a champion of LGBTQ rights, equal rights, voting rights, women’s rights and civil rights. She is someone who deeply understood the plight of the most marginalized Americans and wrote opinions as a liberating force to help the most vulnerable. She believed in dialogue, respectful discourse and participatory democracy and was a fierce defender of our constitution. Her impact and absence will be deeply felt. We understand the significance of her passing and palpable fear and anxiety the LGBTQ community will undoubtedly feel as we process yet another tragedy in 2020. As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her incredible legacy and impact.We are devastated but not hopeless. She taught us that and we will continue our fight for full equality.

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings: “Today, the United States lost an irreplaceable giant. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made history as both an advocate and a justice, striking down barriers not only for women but also for LGBTQ people and for others who for too long have been denied equal justice under the law. Throughout her entire legal career, including her 27 years on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg fought for the rights of those on the margins. From her time as a lawyer with the ACLU Women’s Rights Project to her years on the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg spoke with a clear and strong voice against inequality and gender discrimination. A long-standing ally of the LGBTQ community, her unwavering support, both on and off the bench, was a testament to her commitment to equality for all people. We at Lambda Legal are devastated tonight. We have lost a friend, a hero, a champion with the passing of Justice Ginsburg. This physically-tiny woman has left an enormous legacy in the fight for justice and a huge hole in our hearts. We pledge to carry on our piece of the fight she so valiantly led in her eight decades on this planet in her memory until equal justice under the law is a reality for everyone in this nation.”

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon): “I am stunned, devastated and crushed by the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. This is an unfathomable loss for our country. Ruth Bader Ginsburg will go down in the history books as a hero who made a profound impact on gender equality in our nation, both through her trailblazing legal advocacy and her tenure on the U.S. Supreme Court. She will also be remembered as an unwavering champion for justice, especially for the rights and interests of those too often forgotten or marginalized by society. When the court made decisions that prioritized the interests of the privileged and powerful at the expense of others, Justice Ginsburg stood strong as the moral conscience of the court. Her powerful words fighting against political corruption, racial injustice, and attacks on women’s health and autonomy will continue to reverberate throughout America. I have no doubt that her work will inspire many more champions for justice for decades to come. Justice Ginsburg herself had expressed that it was her ‘most fervent wish’ not to be replaced on the court during this presidential term. Since my Republican colleagues have also been adamant that a vacant Supreme Court seat should not be filled in a presidential election year, I look forward to the American people making their voices heard before a replacement is selected. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg, for a lifetime of service to building a better America. It is impossible to express how much we will miss you.”

U.S. Air Force veteran and Texas Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate M.J. Hegar: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind an incredible legacy of standing up for equality and justice. For decades she worked on the frontlines to secure and uphold the rights of women, workers, and those often left behind. My thoughts are with her family, friends and the millions of women and Americans she fought for. Today we mourn her loss, and tomorrow we commit to honoring her legacy by continuing her work.”

Antonio Arellano, Interim Executive Director of Jolt Action: “Our community is deeply saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and we send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and those who knew her best. Justice Ginsburg was a remarkable champion for equality and justice, and her advocacy for women’s rights paved the way for generations to come. It falls on all of us to honor Justice Ginsburg by activating ourselves and our community, and making our voices heard at the ballot box. Justice Ginsburg leaves behind a powerful legacy of fighting for gender equality. Her contributions to our democracy are immeasurable and they serve as an inspiration for anyone fighting for a more just America. With her unfortunate passing, the stakes of this election are greater than ever, and the fabric of our democracy is truly at risk. As such, Congress must not move forward to seat a new Supreme Court Justice until after the presidential election, following the precedent set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.”

PFLAG National Executive Director Brian K. Bond: “With the death of Justice Ginsburg we have lost a giant, a cultural icon and an undeniable champion of justice. Her many pro-equality decisions helped change life for the better for LGBTQ+ people and their families, including when she joined the majority opinion on Obergefell. And when decisions didn’t go our way, she used her powerful voice in her dissenting opinions to raise up marginalized communities, from her dissent on Masterpiece Cakeshop to her dissent on the decision that eroded the Voting Rights Act. Justice Ginsburg’s death is a massive loss for us all, and our hearts are with her family, and the many who knew and loved her. Let us honor her memory by continuing the fight for fairness, justice and equality for all people.”

Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund Executive Director Andy Marra: TLDEF celebrates the life of Justice Ginsburg, whose legacy will be remembered for championing civil rights, including her life-long commitment to gender justice. That very commitment included her joining this year’s historic 6-3 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, which held that transgender workers are protected under federal law from employment discrimination. Justice Ginsburg’s many and indelible contributions to the law will be remembered for years to come

Pride at Work Executive Director Jerame Davis: “With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, America lost a champion for LGBTQ people, workers, women, and the ideals of equality and justice. Justice Ginsburg’s legal brilliance and work ethic made her more than just a popular hero for so many nationwide, it made her a force to be reckoned with. Justice Ginsburg’s legacy on the court will never be forgotten. Pride At Work sends our condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family and loved ones.”

Equality Federation Executive Director Rebecca Isaacs: “It is with immense sadness that we mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of justice, who has died on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Words fall short to describe the woman who led some of the fiercest legal battles in service of making this country more just — more equal. Justice Ginsburg’s commitment and dedication to advancing the rights of marginalized communities resulted in immeasurable contributions for women, LGBTQ people, and all Americans. … We feel the loss of her judicial voice and after we mourn her passing, we must fight to replace her with someone worthy of her greatness.”

ACLU: “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a country changed because of her life’s work. We will continue her legacy.”