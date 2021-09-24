The 2021 Halloween Block Party, set for Saturday, Oct. 23, is being moved from the street in the 3900 block of Cedar Springs Road to the large parking lot behind S4, TMC, JR.’s and Sue Ellen’s, in that same block, “due to COVID concerns and city recommendations,” said a spokesperson for Caven Enterprises.

Billed each year as “the biggest street party in Texas,” the Block Party will be free and open to trick-or-treaters ages 12 and up. The party will feature live DJs, drag performances, costume spotlight catcalls, food and beer, giveaways and plenty more. Costumes are highly encouraged, and alcoholic beverages, of course, will be available only to those age 21 and older.

Sign up here to get updates on everything that’s happening at Party at the Block and for a chance to win free VIP Passes to Station 4. And don’t let the move scare you, Caven’s party organizers said, because plans are already in the works to bring back the full-blown street party we all know and love in 2022.

— Tammye Nash