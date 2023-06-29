Lupe Valdez announced this morning (Thursday, June 28) that she is running for a fifth term as Dallas County sheriff. She left the position in 2017 to run for governor of Texas, winning the Democratic nomination before losing the general election to Greg Abbott.

“I have had numerous calls from my former colleagues and friends asking me if I would consider running again for sheriff,” Valdez said in announcing her campaign. “I am honored with their encouragement and look forward to a lively campaign.

“There is still much work to do in Dallas County, and, as I have told my supporters and campaign team, I am not done yet.”

As sheriff, according to the press release announcing her campaign, Valdez “implemented innovative strategies to improve community relations and enhance public safety,” and she “worked tirelessly to address the mental health crisis within the jail population, improve jail conditions, reduce crime rates and jail recidivism, and ensure fairness for all.”

She said, “My experience leading the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office taught me that working with other community leaders is essential to solve issues with our criminal justice system here in Dallas County. I was very proud to work with the leaders of the city of Dallas, Parkland Hospital, City Square and many others to help tackle issues like chronic homelessness.

“Sometimes it takes the leaders of a village to make things happen.”

In her announcement, Valdez pledged to “lift the morale of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office employees who were on the frontlines of the COVID epidemic and most recently experienced major technical issues that have led to a rise in the jail population, the inability for courts and attorneys to access criminal history files and not receiving their paychecks on time.”

Valdez was the youngest of 10 children in a family of migrant farmworkers. She said she learned “the value of a strong work ethic and the opportunity that comes with education,” and that “‘Educar para elevar,’ educate to elevate, are words she has lived by.

Valdez put herself through college, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Nazarene University, “sometimes working two jobs to pay for her education.” Later, while working as a federal agent, she completed her master’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from UT-Arlington.

Valdez worked as a federal agent, sometimes going undercover to investigate fraud and abuse in the United States and money laundering from criminal organizations in South America.

In 2004, Valdez became one of the first Democrats elected countywide in many years when she won the office of sheriff, becoming the only Latina sheriff in the United States and one of very few LGBTQ Americans in public office.

“Valdez, a proven leader as sheriff, diligently confronted deep-rooted problems that had accumulated over two decades,” the press release said. “She left a lasting impact, from tackling understaffing, overpopulation, and unsanitary conditions in the county jail to improving care for mentally ill inmates.

“With an unyielding commitment, Valdez vows to build on these accomplishments and continue addressing these pressing issues when elected. By striving for cultural transformation, she aims to ensure that everyone touched by the criminal justice system is treated with unwavering respect and dignity.”

For more information visit LupeValdez.com.

— Tammye Nash