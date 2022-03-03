While Equality Texas and Lambda Legal wait for a ruling from Judge Amy Meachum in Travis County’s 201st District Court on the restraining order the organizations asked for in their lawsuit filed today (Wednesday, March 2) against Gov. Greg Abbott’s and his directive to the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the families of transgender youth for abuse, Judge Madeleine Connor in Travis County’s 353rd District court has granted a temporary restraining order blocking DFPS from investigating the plaintiffs in the lawsuit ACLU of Texas, ACLU and Lambda Legal filed on Tuesday, March 1.

Judge Connor’s order stops DFPS from investigating the parents named in the lawsuit filed Tuesday because they are working with medical professionals to provide their adolescent child with medically necessary treatment. Her order limited the temporary restraining order to the plaintiffs in that case for now, but the judge has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11, decide whether to block the governor, commissioner, and DFPS’s actions more broadly.

The ACLU case, Doe v. Abbott, names Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters, and DFPS as defendants. It was filed on behalf of an employee of DFPS who has a transgender child, her husband and their transgender teen. According to the complaint, this family has had an investigator already arrive at their home. The family has filed the lawsuit anonymously.

Dr. Megan Mooney, a licensed psychologist who is considered a mandatory reporter under Texas law and cannot comply with the governor’s directive without harming her clients and violating her ethical obligations, is also a plaintiff in the suit.

Brian Klosterboer, ACLU of Texas attorney, said Wednesday, “We appreciate the relief granted to our clients, but this should never have happened and is unfathomably cruel. Families should not have to fear being separated because they are providing the best possible health care for their children.

“The elected leaders and agencies of this state should not play politics with people’s lives,” Klosterboer continued. “We will do all that’s possible to stop these abuses of power and ensure transgender young people can receive medically recommended treatment.”

Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Paul Castillo said, “We are relieved that — at least for now — the threat of a child abuse investigation is no longer hanging over the heads of the family members in this case. It is unconscionable for DFPS to still pursue any investigation or inflict more trauma and harm. We look forward to continuing the fight for all Texas families.”

And Chase Strangio, deputy director for trans justice with the ACLU LGBTQ & HIV Project, added, “This is a critical victory and an important first step in stopping these egregious and illegal actions from Texas officials. We are relieved for our plaintiffs and ready to keep fighting to stop the governor, commissioner, and DFPS from inflicting further harm on trans people and their families and communities across Texas.

“Transgender youth in Texas should be able to access lifesaving, medically necessary care with the support of their families and doctors. Attempts to cut off transgender adolescents from care will not make them any less trans but it will make them less likely to grow up at all.”

You can read Judge Connor’s ruling here.

— Tammye Nash