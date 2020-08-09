Six institutions in the Dallas Arts District and downtown jointly announce today their plans to reopen and welcome visitors again, after being closed since mid-March.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will open to the public on Friday.

The Nasher Sculpture Center will follow suit, opening on Aug. 20.

Three other museums will reopen starting next month: the Crow Museum of Asian Art will reopen on Sept. 18; the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza will open again in mid-September (exact date to be announced). The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will confirm its reopening date soon.

All museums have signed onto previously-announced safety guidelines as part of the reopening plans.

— Arnold Wayne Jones