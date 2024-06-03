Cyndi Lauper was just in Dallas, wowing the audience at the Turtle Creek Chorale’s Rhapsody gala fundraising event. But if you missed her last Saturday night, don’t despair: She’s coming back.

The “True Colors” icon just announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, and Dallas is on the schedule for a Nov. 12 concert at American Airlines Center.

The announcement of Lauper’s farewell coincides with the premiere of Let The Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary premiering Tuesday, June 4, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. In celebration of the documentary and the tour announcement, Lauper will be honored with an imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood on Tuesday, followed by a private screening of the film at the TCL Chinese Theatre with a Q&A.

Then she will be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, June 5, airing on ABC at 10:35 p.m. CT.

THE TOUR

Lauper’s 23-city tour, her first major run in a decade, kicks off on Oct. 18 at Bell Centre in Montreal, then continues on to include Madison Square Garden in New York, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles and three concerts in Texas — Austin and Houston in addition to Dallas — before ending Dec. 5 at the United Center in Chicago. The tour is produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale starting Tuesday, June 4, followed by additional preseales throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

VIP packages will be available and may include premium tickets, a guided backstage your, pre-show VIP lounge, an exclusive tour poster and more, depending on the offer chosen. More info is available at VIPNation.com.

The tour is directed by Brian Burke and produced and designed in partnership with BrianBurkeCreative and DX7 Design.

THE DOCUMENTARY

Let The Canary Sing is directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Allison Ellwood, and its world premiere came at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. It is produced by Fine Point Films and Sony Music Entertainment in association with Concord Originals. It follows Lauper’s rise to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, her eve3r-evolving punk style, her unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy.

Legacy Records, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, has released a companion album also named Let The Canary Sing, available now on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition, available here.

— Tammye Nash