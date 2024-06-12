Black trans activist Carter Brown has been named as the 2024 Kuchling Humanitarian Award recipient, Dinner officials announced in a press release this afternoon (Tuesday, June 12).

Brown is the founder and executive director of the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, and he co-authored the U.S. Trans Survey, a groundbreaking effort comprehensively highlighting the economic, health, and social disparities experienced by nearly 28,000 transgender individuals nationwide.

Dustin Vyers, Black Tie Dinner co-chair, said, “Through Carter’s leadership and relentless advocacy, BTAC has provided critical mutual aid support locally and internationally, helping Black trans people in need of life-saving care, housing, food and employment.”

Black Tie Dinner Co-Chair Liliana Villarreal added, “Throughout our relationship with BTAC, Carter has repeatedly demonstrated his kindness and generosity, not just for the trans community, but to everyone he meets. He is a true LGBTQ hero, and we are thrilled to honor him with the 2024 Kuchling Humanitarian Award.”

The award was named in honor of the late Raymond Kuchling, one of Black Tie Dinner’s founders. It honors individuals who have made extraordinary gifts of their time and talent on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

The next chance to support the dinner’s 20 local LGBT- supporting beneficiaries and national beneficiary the HRC Foundation will be at Black Tie Dinner UNTUX, a fundraising being hosted by drag queens Marsha Dimes and Nippy Peaks in The Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. It will feature debut drag performances from some of Black Tie Dinner’s best known faces, and VIP tickets will be available for purchase on July 16 at BlackTie.org.

This year’s gala dinner happens Nov. 16 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. Find information on sponsorships, hosting a table or volunteering at BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash