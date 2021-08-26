J

UPDATE: Photos were taken by Christopher Castaneda, an employee at Alexander’s.

A man driving a stolen black Mercedes Benz coupe was caught and detained by two bystanders after crashing the car into the front of Resource Center’s Nelson-Tebedo Clinic at 4012 Cedar Springs Road.

According to Caven Enterprises employee Mikey Nguyen, who sent photos of the scene to Dallas Voice, the men – who identified themselves as Dante and Andrew – were eating dinner on the patio at Cedar Springs Tap House when the saw the car hit the building. When they saw the driver get out of the car and start to run away, they jumped the fence around the CSTH patio and caught him, holding him until police arrived.

According to Tanner Roberts, manager at CSTH, the car was stolen from a nearby parking lot while the owner was picking up food at a restaurant on The Strip.

Dallas Voice has no information yet on how much damage was done to the building or if anyone was injured. We will update this post as info becomes available.

-Tammye Nash



