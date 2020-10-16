Vice President — and Democratic presidential nominee — Joe Biden and comedian and LGBTQ icon Lily Tomlin have joined the lineup for Black Tie LIVE, the Black Tie Dinner’s live one-hour broadcast starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, on WFAA Channel 8

Biden “has a special message for the LGBTQ community that you don’t want to miss,” BTD officials said in an announcement today (Friday, Oct. 16).

Biden and Tomlin join an existing slate of entertainers and advocates that includes Vicci Martinez, Emily Tarver, Erich Bergen, Tan France, Ava Max, Alphonso David, Dale Hansen, Cecile Richards, Cassie Nova and Anton Shaw & Company. Longtime activist Bruce Monroe will also receive the Kuchling Humanitarian Award during the broadcast.

The one-hour TV broadcast was created to replace the in-person dinner this year due to restrictions on large gatherings in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. BTD’s annual auction, one of the largest fundraising pieces of the dinner each year, has gone virtual and is already live here. All the money raised through the auction is distributed among the dinner’s beneficiary organizations.

For more information, visit BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash