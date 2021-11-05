Alexandre’s is set to re-open Friday, Nov. 5, at noon, nine days after an arsonist set fire to the club’s outside back wall, according to owner Lee Daugherty.

The fire on Wednesday, Oct. 27, caused extensive damage to the power lines and electrical wiring on the back wall, forcing the bar to close until repairs could be made. Daugherty said at the time the blaze was one of “almost 30 fire events within a couple of blocks” along the Cedar Springs Strip, all apparently set by the same person, within the last month. The most recent, Daugherty said, happened today (Thursday, Nov. 4), near Resource Center’s Nelson-Tebedo Clinic, 4012 Cedar Springs Road.

Daugherty said the neighborhood watch group Take Back Oak Lawn is on the lookout for the arsonist.

— Tammye Nash