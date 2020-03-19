Saying that Texas’ traditionally effective model for responding to natural disasters does not work against “an invisible disease,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has just issued an executive order that requires all bars, gyms and other such public venues to close statewide, and requires all restaurants statewide to suspend dine-in services.

In a noon press conference, Abbott said he is issuing the executive order in light of the statewide public health disaster declared earlier this morning by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt — the first such declaration in Texas since 1901.

Abbott said that in order to “swiftly elevate the response” to the COVID-19 epidemic, “Texas needs a unified, robust response” and and everyone statewide must comply with the standards articulated by the Centers for Disease Control and President Trump.

As of midnight tomorrow, and extending through midnight on April 3:

Every person in Texas is required to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. No dining in is allowed in restaurants and bars, gyms, etc are required to close. (Abbott encouraged everyone to utilize the delivery and take-out options offered by restaurants.) Only those providing critical medical care are allowed to visit nursing homes, retirement homes and assisted living facilities. All schools in Texas are ordered closed, with online and other alternative education methods encouraged.

Abbott stressed that his executive order is not a “shelter in place” order and does not prohibit people from going to the grocery store or the bank, etc. Businesses are not ordered to close their doors but are encouraged to have people work from home as much as possible. And domestic travel is not restricted.

Aboott urged everyone to “practice good hygiene and follow best practices,” such a social distancing, adding that he is enacting these measures so that the state can “get back to business as usual” as soon as possible.

— Tammye Nash