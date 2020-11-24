Lesbian singer/songwriter/performer/producer Brandi Carlile, already a five-time Grammy Award-winner, is nominated in two categories at the upcoming 63rd Grammy Awards. Carlile is nominated for “Best Song Written for Visual Media” (for “ Carried Me With You,” from Onward, written with Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth), and for “Best Country Song” (“Crowded Table,” performed by The Highwomen, written with Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna).

Carlile also produced The Secret Sisters new album, Saturn Return, which is nominated for Best Folk Album.

Earlier this fall, Carlile released a new duet with Alicia Keys, “A Beautiful Noise,” written by Carlile, Keys, Ruby Amanfu, Brandy Clark, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters. And Carlile’s memoir, Broken Horses, is set to be released April 6, 2021, via Crown, an imprint of the Random Housing Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Carlile also co-wrote the song “Bring My Flowers Now” with country music legend Tanya Tucker. Tucker included the song on While I’m Livin’, her first album released since 2002. Carlile and Shooter Jennings produced the album, which won the 2020 Grammy for Best Country Album. “Bring My Flowers” won the award for Best Country Song and was nominated in the all-genre Song of the Year category.

When she’s not making music, Carlile works with the Looking Out Foundation, which she co-founded in 2008 with Tim and Phil Hanseroth to amplify the impact of music by empowering those without a voice through various initiatives, including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The If Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. So far, the foundation has raised more than $1 million to benefit children whose families, communities and schools have been torn apart by war through their 2017 Cover Stories project.

Watch videos for “Crowded Table” and “Carried Me With You” below.

— Tammye Nash