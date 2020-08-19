Brad Pritchett is already a well-known man about town here in North Texas: regional vice president with the American Heart Association, co-chair of the Black Tie Dinner and, of course, host with the most with Dallas Voice’s DVtv.

Now he is adding another notch to his resume: cohost of YEA Networks’ new podcast, BFFU: Best Friends Forever University. And even better, Brad is cohosting the podcast with his friend, Ryan Brockington.

YEA Networks, one of the top independent radio and podcast companies in the U.S., today (Wednesday, Aug. 19) announced the launch of BFFU with Brad and Ryan, “Dallas natives turned bi-coastal besties.” (Brad lives here in Dallas, of course, and Ryan lives in Los Angeles.)

Episode 1 of BFFU: Best Friends Forever University launches next Wednesday Aug. 26, with with new episodes available each Wednesday morning on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and all the other popular podcast apps.

According to a press release about the new podcast, “Each week, Brad and Ryan will unpack what they learned together while growing up ‘straight’ and turning out gorgeously gay. Their mission: to teach you a thing or two about being your most authentic self, even if that means acting like someone else along the way.

“From love and family to playing the corporate ladder game, their 25 years as best friends come with stories that are stacked with drama — just the way they like it.”

Ryan explained, “We’re here to create a safe yet entertaining space. We want to be an educational outlet for anyone in or curious about the LGBTQ community. Listen each week just to laugh, and hopefully you’ll leave with a little bit more sunshine.”

Brad added, “From raising kids to raising hell, our goal with this show is to share what we’ve learned along the way that has helped us and, hopefully, others, become comfortable in our own skin.”

While both Brad and Ryan are now working executive jobs in the corporate world in their respective cities, neither of them are strangers to the world of entertainment. Brad has been performing for years — singing, dancing, acting and hosting shows (like DVtv). He also has done broadcast work for WFAA Channel 8, On-Air Media and sports teams in North Texas.

Ryan was the face of NewNowNext on LogoTV and the voice of Martha Stewart’s Living Today on Sirius/XM. He now works in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, developing creative for original programming. You can listen to a sneak preview of the podcast below.

— Tammye Nash