Get scary with it at LGBT Chamber’s Spooktacular

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

We know Halloween on The Strip is a big deal — block parties, bar parties, all the costumes, drag and sexy nurses fill up Cedar Springs to the max. But there’s also a whole other party a block away.

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosts Spooktacular on Oct. 29 at the Independence Title Historic Office on Hall Street, where you can either double up on your Halloween celebration with both events, or stay with the party all night long.

With its open bar, photo booth spot and headlining DJ Spencer Huff, Spooktacular is the ultimate Halloween party and a perfect indoor alternative to the Cedar Springs party. The caveat: Costumes are mandatory, even for VIP ticket holders. Don’t dare test the drag diva doorperson without some kind of Halloween lewk.

With all the fun to be had, the event also serves as a fundraiser. Proceeds from Spooktacular will go toward the chamber’s scholarship fund.

Foundation scholarships by the chamber are open to Texas students studying at any accredited school or certificate program who self-identify as LGBTQ, are members of LGBTQ families or allies who’s significant actions can reflect support and awareness for LGBTQ equality.

The chamber offers four different scholarships:

• The Rob Ruhlin Law Scholarship was established in 2014 and is named after the chamber’s former general counsel. Ruhlin served with the chamber beginning in January 2013. His tenure was cut short when he died in a motorcycle accident in October 2014.

• Established by the OutTakes Dallas Foundation, the Film and Television Scholarship is offered to support students in related areas of study.

• The Veronica Marcum Scholarship Fund was created by equality advocates Candy Marcum and Carolyn Hall in honor of Marcum’s mother.

• To recognize students in science, technology, engineering and math, the foundation established the STEM Scholarship for its 10th anniversary in 2020.

So not only will Spooktacular be a festive night of masquerade, it will ultimately serve LGBTQ students throughout Texas.

And think carefully about your costumes because there will be a contest judged by a panel of drag queens — and, oh, will they judge!

Tickets and sponsorships are $75-$3,000. Visit Spooktacular.LGBT to purchase.