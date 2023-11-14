Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights which celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, was, technically, last Sunday, Nov. 12. But the celebration continues this Friday night, Nov. 17, from 10 p.m.-2 a.m., with the Diwali Queer Bollywood Party — Patakha Night at Alexandre’s, 4026 Cedar Springs Road.

I looked it up, and a patakha is an Indian firecracker consisting of “a small paper packet of colored potash and pieces of kankar, exploding when thrown against a hard surface.” Patakha is also a 2018 Indian Hindi-language film about two sisters starring Sanya Malhotra and debutante Radhika Madan.

But this Patakha night is a celebration produced by Vishal Rajpal, the same guy who brought you the first Queer Bollywood party in DFW with the Chameli Night party at Alexandre’s back on Aug. 5.

Head on over to TicketLeap.com before 8 p.m. on Friday to get your ticket for $15. If you miss that deadline, you can get a ticket at the door.

So go and expand your cultural horizons. After all, we could all use a little more light in our lives.

—Tammye Nash