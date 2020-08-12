Blue states are showing the biggest improvements in health according to a study by WalletHub.

Red states Texas, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Arizona and Mississippi have the highest death rates from COVID-19, while blue states Hawaii, Vermont, Maine and New York have the lowest. The only red state in the lowest death rate category is Wyoming.

States with the lowest rate testing positive are Vermont, Maine, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Highest positive test rates are in Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

The lowest hospitalization rates from COVID-19 are in Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont and Wyoming. The highest are Louisiana, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Mississippi and Florida.

But in large states like Texas, the ranking might be off. While Dallas County was showing more than a thousand new cases daily for a couple of weeks in July, new cases are now in the 250 to 750 daily range. Hospitalizations have been coming down as well. That’s not true in other parts of the state. The death rate in Dallas County has remained high, but that reflects numbers from cases contracted going back to the 1,000+ daily period.

— David Taffet