Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s campaign held an event at Cathedral of Hope this morning, Wednesday, Feb. 19. The rally was organized by Adam Phillips, Bloomberg’s national faith advisor, and Mike Webb, Bloomberg’s Texas LGBT director.

Although Phillips is straight, he said he was kicked out of his denomination over his support of LGBT issues. Phillips said Bloomberg has a pluralistic vision for America and that Trump “is run roughshod over our neighborhoods.” He attacked the president’s policies on climate change, border control and gun violence issues. While acknowledging Bloomberg’s stop and frisk policy that was declared unconstitutional, he said the former mayor, who took office just months after Sept. 11, defended the 9-11 mosque that opened blocks from the World Trade Center attack.

Webb said Bloomberg’s policies and proposals include ways to curb violence against the trans community. He said as president, Bloomberg would encourage education on trans issues and have police learn to protect the trans community. His positions also include education to prevent bullying in schools.

“So many campaigns overlook Texas,” Webb said, but Bloomberg has opened 19 centers across the said.

Among the questions was concern that someone could come in and buy the seat. Addressing money, another responded, “Do you want 10 people to put their money together or do one to spend his own?”

One woman, who identified herself as a black Pentecostal, said that while members of her denomination overwhelmingly vote Democratic, they’re overlooked by the party.

One woman who immigrated from Cameroon said she thought Bloomberg would be the best candidate for Africa and Africans. Bloomberg’s philanthropic work in Africa has included economic development and AIDS care.

Another woman said she saw “grit in his fight.” She said Trump and Bloomberg are from the same town, know the same people and have the same wealth. “Let them fight it out.”

