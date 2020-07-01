A passerby found a black transgender woman unconscious in a parking lot of the Rosemont Apartments at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive at about 6:15 a.m. on June 30.

Police have the woman’s legal name, Michael Richey, from next-of-kin and are asking the community for assistance with any other information including what her preferred name is.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. Residents at the location reported to police that they heard gunfire around 5 a.m., but there are no records of 911 calls at that time.

Dallas LGBT police liaison Amber Roman asked that anyone in the community with more information about the victim or the murder to contact Det. Tabor with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3605 or brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #114244-2020.

— David Taffet