Black Tie Dinner officials announced today that Dallas Mavericks CEO and President Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall will be honored with the Dale Hansen Ally for Equality Award at the 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner in November.

Marshall is being honored for “her dedication to inclusivity and her extensive work in uplifting under-represented voices including those in the LGBTQ+ community,” according to a Black Tie Dinner press release.

Marshall became the first Black woman to lead an NBA team when she took over the Mavs organization in 2018. Before her groundbreaking role in basketball, she had a 36-year career at AT&T, where she earned a reputation as a visionary leader, the press release said.

“From her work advancing DEI initiatives at AT& T, to fostering inclusivity in the world of sports as the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Cynt exudes what it means to be an ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chair Dustin Vyers. “We are happy to be honoring an amazing local leader with this award.”

Black Tie Dinner Junior Co-Chair Liliana Villareal added, “As an ally, I think it’s important for our organization to acknowledge the commitment that other allies have made to stand alongside those in the LGBTQ+ community. Cynt has shown her unwavering support and has been dedicated to creating a world where everyone can thrive.”

That, the co-chairs stressed, is the message behind the theme of the 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner — “Simulation” — which “promises a transformative experience centered on acceptance and love.”

The Dale Hansen Ally for Equality Award recognizes someone who has made a significant positive impact on the LGBTQ community. Marshall has been a leading champion for diversity and inclusion in the NBA over the past six years, notably introducing a Pride celebration for Mavs fans.

Hansen, the longtime WFAA-TV sportscaster for whom the award is named, will present Marshall with the 2024 honor at the dinner, being held at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

The dinner will also honor LGBTQ content creator and actress Dylan Mulvaney and feature moments with Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and HRC national press secretary and Pulse shooting survivor Brandon Wolf. Indie pop duo Fly By Midnight will perform.

A limited number of tables is available along with $100 raffle tickets for a chance to win a credit of $45,000 toward the purchase of a vehicle of your choice from Park Place Motorcars Dallas. To purchase a raffle ticket or reserve a table, visit BlackTie.org.