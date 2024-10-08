Black Tie Dinner is now offering Pearl sponsorships for “couples with premium taste.”

Pearl sponsorships include two tickets with premium seating to the 2024 Black Tie Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel, two tickets to the invitation only B4Black pre-dinner reception, an invitation to the sponsor appreciation event and concierge table service with a wine upgrade.

Pearl sponsorships are $3,000 and are only available to individuals. Request individual dinner tickets here. Purchase raffle tickets here for a chance to win $45,000 toward a new Mercedes Benz underwritten by Park Place Motorcars Dallas.

Honorees at this year’s dinner include trans influencer and actress Dylan Mulvaney, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall and Black Trans Advocacy Coalition founder Carter Brown. Speakers include HRC President Kelley Robinson, Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Brandon Wolf, indie-pop artists Fly By Midnight and sports commentator and ally Dale Hansen.

The 2024 Black Tie Dinner beneficiaries are AIDS Services of Dallas, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lonestar, Cathedral of Hope UCC, Celebration Community Church, Dallas Hope Charities, Equality Texas Foundation, Finn’s Place, Galileo Church/North Texas Transportation Network, Grant Halliburton Foundation, HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness, the HRC Foundation, Legacy Cares, Northaven Church, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Pride Frisco, Resource Center, the Synergy Wesley Foundation, Transgender Education Network of Texas, Transition Resource Action Center, Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

— Tammye Nash