Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson will be a special guest speaker at the 2024 DFW Black Tie Dinner, set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sheraton Dallas Hotel, BTD officials have announced.

The event will also feature an appearance by LGBTQ advocate Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Beneficiaries for this year’s event are AIDS Services of Dallas, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lonestar, Cathedral of Hope, Celebration Community Church, Dallas Hope Charities, Equality Texas Foundation, Finn’s Place, Galileo Church/North Texas Transportation Network, Grant Halliburton Foundation, HELP Center for LGBT Health and Wellness, HRC Foundation, Legacy Cares, Northaven Church, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, Pride Frisco, Resource Center, Synergy Wesley Foundation, Transgender Education Network of Texas, Transition Resource Action Center, Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

For more information on attending the dinner, this year’s special guests and this year’s beneficiaries, visit BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash