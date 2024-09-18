Black Tie Dinner officials announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 18) that the organization has “reimagined” the John Thomas Scholarship Fund as the Beyond The Tie Fund, and that the Fort Worth-based youth organization LGBTQ SAVES is its 2023 recipient.

LGBTQ SAVES provides “safe and brave spaces for social and personal development of LGBTQ+ youth through physical and virtual programs in Fort Worth and North Texas,” the Black Tie press release announcing the award noted.

The Beyond The Tie Fund “proudly supports small organizations dedicated to serving the LGBTQ+ community in North Texas,” the press release noted, adding that “Black Tie Dinner’s board of directors reimagined the longstanding John Thomas Scholarship Fund this year, transforming it into the Beyond The Tie Fund. The new initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to uplift and empower all voices in the LGBTQ+ community.”

Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chair Dustin Vyers explained, “Our ‘Beyond the Tie Fund’ allows us to broaden our impact on the community by distributing a small amount of money to minority-led organizations that may not have the resources required to be a beneficiary of Black

Tie Dinner.”.

Since 2010, LGBTQ SAVES has continued to expand its impact in Fort Worth and beyond, and “support from Black Tie Dinner will allow it to continue its vital work at a critical time,” the press release said.

Sharon Herrera, founder and executive director of LGBTQ SAVES, said, “The current political uncertainty is a rollercoaster of emotions for LGBTQ+ youth. Today, you have provided hope by ensuring that we are able to continue serving, supporting and, most importantly, saving lives.”

LGBTQ SAVES will have the opportunity to send representatives to the dinner in November and receive funds to support its organization.

Black Tie Dinner Junior Co-Chair Liliana Villarreal noted, “Our hope is that recipients of ‘Beyond the Tie Fund’ will be empowered to grow their mission to support the LGBTQ+ community.”

The 43rd Annual Black Tie Dinner is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. A limited number of tables are still available along with $100 raffle tickets for a chance to win a credit of $45,000 toward the purchase of a vehicle of your choice from Park Place Motorcars Dallas.

For official raffle rules and more information, visit BlackTie.org.