Black Tie Dinner officials announced today (Tuesday, Sept. 24) that LGBTQ content creator and actress Dylan Mulvaney will be honored at this year’s dinner with the the Black Tie Dinner Equality Award.

The 43rd annual event will be held Nov. 16 at Sheraton Dallas Hotel. Watch for more announcements regarding the event later this week.

Mulvaney gained prominence by sharing her transition journey through her 365 Days of Girlhood video series, which amassed nearly 1 billion views and inspired millions of people. She was recently included on Forbes’ “30 under 30” and the “Out100,” and she was named Attitude Magazine’s “Woman of the Year” for 2023.

“Over the last few years, Dylan has amplified the trans experience through her social channels, taking up space in the best way possible” said Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chair Dustin Vyers. “She embodies pure joy and happiness, and that is so important right now. We are excited to honor her this year.”

Black Tie Dinner Junior Co-Chair Liliana Villarreal added, “By using her platform to raise awareness about LGBTQ+ issues, Dylan not only challenges societal norms but also inspires countless individuals to stand proud in their identities, making her truly deserving of this recognition and honor.”

Black Tie Dinner increased the number of trans-focused beneficiaries selected this year to provide greater support to the transgender community. The organization “strives to uplift the entire LGBTQ population in North Texas,” according to a press release announcing that Mulvaney will be receiving the Equality Award.

This year’s Black Tie Dinner will also feature Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and HRC National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. Indie pop duo Fly By Midnight will perform.

This year’s dinner theme, “Simulation,” “promises a transformative experience where acceptance and love are profoundly real and the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated and uplifted rather than tolerated,” the press release said. “Mulvaney epitomizes this spirit as a courageous advocate for the trans and queer community who has risen above transphobia and hatred.”

A limited number of tables is available along with $100 raffle tickets for a chance to win a credit of $45,000 toward the purchase of a vehicle of your choice from Park Place Motorcars Dallas. To purchase a raffle ticket or reserve a table, visit BlackTie.org.