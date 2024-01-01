The 40-day period to apply to become a 2024 Black Tie Dinner beneficiary began today and runs through Friday, Feb. 9. In December, the Black Tie committee distributed a total of $1.73 million to 2023 beneficiaries, the largest single-year total in Black Tie history.

To be eligible, organizations must have federal tax-exempt status, must have a location in and provide services to the North Texas area and must provide services to the LGBTQ community.

Beneficiaries are required to publicly support and promote Black Tie Dinner, must designate a Black Tie liaison, send representatives to certain events throughout the year, attend beneficiary orientation in April, participate during Black Tie Weekend (Nov. 16) and send representatives to the Black Tie Wrap Party in mid-December. (Find the complete list of specific requirements for full and first-year beneficiaries here.

And for more information about being a Black Tie beneficiary email corela@BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash