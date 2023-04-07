Black Tie Dinner tonight announced its 18 beneficiary organizations for 2023 and revealed details of a new premier event happening May 4 in The Rose Room, ahead of 42nd annual dinner set for Oct. 28 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

PNC Bank, a longtime Black Tie supporter, returns this year as presenting sponsor. Regina Lyn Pierce, Black Tie’s senior co-chair for 2023 noted that PNC — which has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for the past decade as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality — is “a trailblazing partner in the DFW community that fully embraces the mission of Black Tie Dinner. PNC not only comes to the table as the presenting sponsor, but they work with us for opportunities throughout the year to put Black Tie Dinner in the spotlight.”

Brendan McGuire, PNC;s regional president for North Texas, said, “It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that remain for the LGBTQ+ community. We want to celebrate and embrace diversity in North Texas and to support organizations that focus on a community where all lives are improved and recognized.

“In addition to supporting events like Black Tie Dinner, we also work hard to ensure that PNC is an inclusive and diverse company.”

Beneficiaries

Black Tie’s list of beneficiary organizations for 2023 includes: AIDS Services of Dallas; Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star; Black Trans Advocacy Coalition; Cathedral of Hope; Coalition of Aging LGBTQ; Dallas Hope Charities; Equality Texas Foundation; HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness; Legacy Cares; Northaven United Methodist Church; Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas; Resource Center; Synergy Wesley Foundation; The Women’s Chorus of Dallas; Turtle Creek Chorale and Uptown Players.

Pride Frisco and Texas Health Action join the list of beneficiaries for the first time this year, and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation returns again as the event’s national beneficiary.

Dustin Vyers, the 2023 junior co-chair, noted that while fundraising is Black Tie’ primary focus, “we understand we also provide resources and a platform for our beneficiaries. With a larger board of directors this year, we are excited to be more effective in how we elevate the incredible work and service these organizations provide in our community.”

Kickoff event

The Black Tie board also announced plans tonight for Black Tie Kick-Off: Dessert B4 Dinner, being hosted May 4 by Caven Enterprises in the Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Organizers have “several exciting announcements” planned for the kick-off event, including this year’s theme and the first major award recipient.

The party will showcase the new 2023 all-electric Mercedes EQB 250W provided by Park Place Motorcars Dallas that will be raffled off at the dinner on Sept 28.

Tickets are on sale now, available online at BlackTie.org.

New office space

Black Tie board members today also expressed their gratitude for the organization’s new partnership with Relay Human Cloud, which provides staff hosting and related services and has donated office and meeting space in downtown Dallas to support Black Tie and its beneficiaries.

Black Tie Dinner has distributed nearly $30 million dollars since 1982 including a record $1.5 million last year. With planning underway for the 42nd annual Black Tie Dinner, the organization is aiming for another record distribution in support of its vision of a community where the lives of all LGBTQ+ individuals are improved, accepted, and recognized

For tickets to “Black Tie Kick-Off: Dessert B4 Dinner” or more information on sponsorships, attending the Dinner, and all the ways you can get involved, visit BlackTie.org.