Texas’ U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz — aka “Cancun Cruz” — was busy polishing up his Texas GOP Bigot Club membership badge by declaring the U.S. Supreme Court “clearly” was in error with its 2015 Obergefell ruling that legally recognized marriage equality nationwide.

Meanwhile, actual statesmen and stateswomen were busy in the U.S. Congress trying to make sure marriage equality is protected from the whims of a SCOTUS gone rogue.

U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin Wisconsin and Diane Feinstein of California, both Democrats, along with Maine Republican Susan Collins today (Monday, July 18) announced the introduction of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would “repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, enshrine marriage equality for the purposes of federal law and provide additional legal protections for marriage equality,” according to a press release from Baldwin’s office.

That press release noted that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York and Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus Chairman David Cicilline of Rhode Island, both Democrats, introduced companion legislation in the House.

Baldwin, an out lesbian for the entirety of her career in Congress, said, “Marriage equality is a constitutional right that has been well established by the Supreme Court as precedent, and this freedom should be protected. The bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act will enshrine and protect marriage equality and make sure legal, same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized.

“I take great pride in being a part of this bipartisan effort to protect the progress we have made on marriage equality, because we cannot allow this freedom and right to be denied,” she said.

Feinstein noted that “In overturning Roe v. Wade, the conservative Supreme Court majority indicated it is willing to attack other constitutional rights, including same-sex and interracial marriage. … Our bill would … ensure that marriage equality remains the law of the land.”

Collins pointed out that while marriage equality has been in place nationally only since July 2015, “Maine voters legalized same-sex marriages in our state nearly a decade ago.”

Collins continued, “During my time in the Senate, I have been proud to support legislation prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, from strengthening hate crime prevention laws, to repealing ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ to ensuring workplace equality. This bill is another step to promote equality, prevent discrimination, and protect the rights of all Americans.”

The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus issued a statement “applauding the introduction of H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act. Every openly LGBTQ+ member of Congress joined House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler — as well as Tri-Caucus Chairs Joyce Beatty, Raul Ruiz and Judy Chu and Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries — in introducing the Respect for Marriage Act, which would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and ensure critical protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.”

Cicilline said, “On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court declared marriage equality as the law of the land, but after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision and Justice [Clarence] Thomas’ alarming concurring opinion, it is critical that we do everything we constitutionally can to ensure that marriages across this country continue to be recognized and protected. … We must ensure protections for same-sex and interracial marriages so all married people who are building their lives together know the government will respect and recognize their marriages.”

Mahoney pledged, “We will not sit idly by as Republicans and their activist judges take our country backward. … I’ve been with my husband Randy for 30 years, but we’ve only spent eight of them as a legally married couple. For families like mine, the Respect for Marriage Act is a necessary step to protect our fundamental rights.”

— Tammye Nash