You can now make your holidays EVER so much more gay with new Christmas music releases by icons Billy Porter, singing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and Leslie Jordan, in a duet featuring Cheyenne Jackson, singing “Little Drummer Boy/Peace on Earth.”

Billy Porter

Billy Porter, who last month released “Children,” his anthemic debut single for Island Records UK/ Republic Records in the US, dropped his holiday single on Nov. 19. The track, produced by Justin Tranter, is “long one of Billy’s favorite Christmas songs, and is a festive gift for Billy’s fans and a positive message as we approach the holidays,” according to a press release.

Porter noted, “I grew up in the church; I’m a choir kid, so I have a deep love of Christmas music. I know the holidays can be tough for a lot of people, but I always want to land on joy. So I put this jaunty spin on the classic, hoping it will infuse a little mirth into everyone’s season.”

Billy will perform at the National Christmas Tree Lighting airing on CBS Dec. 5. And watch for the official video for “Children,” set to drop shortly along with remixes by Melé and Magician.

Listen to the song on YouTube.

Leslie Jordan

Leslie shares “Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth,” featuring actor/singer Cheyenne Jackson, today (Nov. 30). This take on the seasonal classic was originally written and performed by David Bowie for Bing Crosby’s holiday television special that aired Nov. 30, 1977, and tonight, Leslie takes to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium for a special one-night-only performance featuring artists including Brothers Osborne, Fancy Hagood, Jimmie Allen, Teddy Swims, The War and Treaty and more.

Leslie says, “This song is special to me because never in my dreams did I think I would get to sing my favorite song with one of my best friends. Cheyenne Jackson’s voice is the perfect gift for all of us during the holidays.”

The new single follows Jordan’s debut album, Company’s Comin’, which released last spring.

Listen to the duet with Cheyenne on YouTube.

— Tammye Nash