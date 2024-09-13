Pride in September gets into full swing

This weekend is so packed with Pride, you’re gonna need a plan. So get hydrated. Find comfy shoes that go well with your rainbow ensemble. And fill your calendar with all the queer-tastic events happening this Pride in Dallas weekend.

Friday

• Impulse Group (ImpulseGrp.org) brings back its Down to Float 6: Neon Cowboy pool party at Lee Harvey’s Dive In at 7 p.m., followed by …

• Impulse’s afterhours party at 11 p.m. over at JR.’s Bar and Grill.

Saturday

•Texas Latino Pride (TxLatinoPride.org) celebrates 10 years with its community festival from 3-9 p.m at Reverchon Park, featuring music, vendors and more.

• The DFW Sisters present Glittering Hope: A Drag Spectacular benefiting Dallas Hope Charities at 7 p.m. in the Rose Room.

Sunday

• The Pride in Dallas (PrideInDallas.org) parade route on Cedar Springs Road runs from Wycliff Ave. to Oak Lawn Ave., and the parade steps off at noon with state Rep. Venton Jones as grand marshal.