LifeWalk, Tarrant County Pride, Dallas Southern Pride, Pride in Wilmberly

LifeWalk

When LifeWalk steps off from Turtle Creek Park this year, Prism Health North Texas wants participants to Connect to the Cause. They’ll do that with large visuals set up in a tent in the park that will explain the services the agency has available.

Some of the services usually associated with Prism Health NTX are STI testing, case management and the pharmacy attached to the Oak Cliff Clinic. But services at the agency are expanding rapidly, said Tori Hobbs, chief marketing and development officer.

A new pharmacy at the South Dallas Clinic will open on Oct. 1. And primary care for transgender people is a new service.

While Prism Health NTX has always treated trans people with HIV, the new service is primary care for any trans person and patients with or without insurance are being accepted. Security is important, so details of where and when the trans primary care clinic will be held are only given with an appointment.

An insurance financial assistance program helps people with HIV who are patients of Prism Health NTX who are eligible for health insurance but are having difficulty making the payments, and there is the Behavioral Health program is for current patients of Prism Health NTX who are HIV-positive or who are on PrEP. The Empowerment Program offers group counseling and activities while providing a safe space for socializing. Hobbs said many people become self-isolating after an HIV diagnosis and the program is designed to build confidence.

Teams have been working through the summer to raise money for LifeWalk. The annual putt-putt golf tournament through the bars on Cedar Springs Road and the Miss LifeWalk competition have already taken place. The DFW Sisters held a pool party that raised thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Thorgy Thor and a cast of local entertainers perform at the Rose Room at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 at the door and benefits the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s Team Metro which raises money for LifeWalk. And GDMAF is one of the beneficiaries of LifeWalk funds. AIDS Services Dallas, another LifeWalk beneficiary, holds a bake-plant-art sale at Hillcrest House, 834 N. Marsalis Ave. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 21.

A fundraising evening of karaoke takes place at Barbara’s Pavilion, 325 Centre St. in Oak Cliff on Sept. 28. Pay to perform or to make someone else perform. Or pay to get out of performing. Either way, the money benefits LifeWalk. In addition, Campuzanos is giving 20 percent of all sales on Tuesday, Sept 24 from 6-10 p.m. but tell them you’ve with Lifewalk as a way to say thanks.

In addition to lead sponsor Prism Health NTX and AIDS Services Dallas and GDMAF, the Turtle Creek Chorale AIDS Fund, Dallas Hope Charities, Dogs Matter and Tuckers Gift are LifeWalk beneficiaries. Turtle Creek Park and the Connect to the Cause tent will open at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. HIV testing will be available. Anyone getting tested will get a free LifeWalk fan. Food trucks, vendors and activities will fill the park. The walk steps off at 1 p.m.

Anyone who’s carrying a red ribbon in memory or in honor of someone can tie the ribbon to a tree at the end of the walk.

There’s no registration fee to walk in this year’s LifeWalk. “It’s not just about raising money,” Hobbs said. “It’s about awareness.”

So register at no charge. Registration includes a free LifeWalk T-shirt. “If you believe in the cause, make a donation,” Hobbs said.

According to the LifeWalk website, more than $325,000 has already been raised. More than 20 people have each raised more than $1,000 and the top 50 fundraisers have raised more than $150 each.

The top fundraiser is Terry Bax, who heads Team Clover. He’s been raising money for LifeWalk for years. With more than three weeks to go before the event, he’s already closing in on $100,000.

LifeWalk.org

— David Taffet

Wimberly Pride

The tiny town of Wimberly, just southwest of Austin off I-35, will see its first-ever LGBT Pride celebration next weekend, Sept. 20-21. The celebration will include a Pride March, the Community Pizza After Party and the Longleaf After Party.

The Pre-Pride Kick-off Party, hosted by Wimberly Pride, will be from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at The Leaning Pear, 111 River Road, No. 10, in Wimberly.

Saturday, Sept. 21, starts with the Pride March Pre-Party presented by Gays of Hays from 5-7 p.m. at Blanco Brew, 14200 RR 12 in Wimberly. A total of 10 percent of proceeds for the day will go to Freedom Legacy International, an organization dedicated to fighting sex trafficking of children.

The Wimberly Pride March, hosted by Wimberly Pride, steps off at 7 p.m. Saturday, and it will be followed by the Community Pizza After Party, hosted by Wimberly Pride from 7:30-11:59 p.m. at Community Pizza and Beer Garden, 111 Old Kyle Road, Ste. 330.

The Longleaf After Party, with music by Nakia and hosted by Wimberly Pride and Longleaf Craft Kitchen+Bar, takes place from 7:30-11:59 p.m. Saturday at Longleaf Craft Kitchen+Bar, 314 A Wimberly Square.

Check the Wimberly Pride Facebook page for more information.

Facebook.com/WimberlyPride

— Tammye Nash

Dallas Southern Pride

The 2019 Dallas Southern Pride Black Pride/Ball House and Pageant Weekend begins Tuesday, Sept. 25, with the LGBTQ+ Town Hall with Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office’s LGBT liaison, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas.

The HIV Prevention Trials Network 092 Stakeholders Engagement Convening happens Thursday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites Market Center, 2101 N. Stemmons Freeway, and the Dallas Southern Pride welcome reception will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Market Center, 2015 Market Center Blvd. The evening concludes with the Miss DSP Pageant, from 8:30 p.m.-midnight in the Grand Ballroom at the Doubletree.

Friday begins with the Ball House and Pageant Conference from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Doubletree, with a Lunch and Learn session presented by Gilead Sciences from noon-2 p.m. at the Sheraton. The BHAP Awards Gala will be from 6-11:30 p.m. at the Doubletree.

Saturday’s activities include brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sheraton, then continue with the weekend’s signature pool party from 4-8:30 p.m. at Cedar Canyon Dude Ranch, 4523 University Hills Blvd. in Lancaster. The party features entertainment by It’s Ya Boi Kandie and music by DJ Rudeboy.

The evening winds up with the Mega Party from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. at Gas Monkey Live, 10110 Technology Blvd. East in Dallas.

The party will feature a performance by Lightskin Keisha and special guest host Asian Doll.

Dallas Southern Pride weekend winds up Sunday, Sept. 29, with the Gulf Coast Unity Ball from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom at the Doubletree, with competition categories including Realness, Sex Siren, Best Dressed and Walk the Runway.

DallasSouthernPride.com

Also during Black Pride weekend in Dallas, Betty Neal hosts “Wett: The Official Dallas Lesbian Pride Party,” Friday, Sept. 27, beginning at 10 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s. The evening’s entertainment includes DJ 008, MC Tyra Ra Ra, Miss Gay USofA 2019 Kennedy Davenport, Miss USofA Diva 2019 Glam Davenport, RP, Shemar Gracon and Karla KP.

Facebook.com/TheRealBettyNeal

— Tammye Nash

Tarrant County Pride

The theme for Tarrant County Pride 2019 is “Remember Stonewall 1969” as Tarrant County honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The Tarrant County Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, from Weatherford Street in downtown Fort Worth and moves south down Commerce Street to end at Lancaster Avenue, outside the Fort Worth Water Gardens. For information about the parade email [email protected] For a parade route map, visit TCGPWA.org.

The Water Gardens Festival also begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. The festival will include the Events Plaza with the vendors market, and the Central Plaza with the Main Stage that will feature entertainment throughout the day and, at 4 p.m., presentation of the parade awards. There will also be food and beverage concessions and a dance area. The Amphitheater at the southern end of the Water Gardens will feature family-friendly entertainment, activities and games for children and pets. For more information about the festival, email [email protected] For vendor information email [email protected]

The Tarrant County Pride Picnic will be held from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the 7th Street Pavillion in Trinity Park.

Organizers noted that the picnic was moved to the 7th Street Pavillion because the original picnic site is under construction. The picnic includes the annual Treasure Hunt and Pet Fest. The Pet Fest activities include a “Best in Theme” contest, a Pet Parade with prizes and Best Trained and Best Tricks competitions. For more information email [email protected] TCGPWA.org.

— Tammye Nash