Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden has chosen California’s Sen. Kamala Harris, 55, as his vice presidential pick. She is the first Black woman on a national ticket and only the third woman nominated for vice president.

Harris lashed out at Biden during one of the presidential debates, but since all Democratic candidates backed out of the race, she’s become a vocal supporter. On a note card listing his V.P. choices, Biden wrote himself a note to not hold grudges.

Because of his age, most people expect Biden to become a one-term president if elected. This puts Harris in line for her own presidential bid in 2024.

The Democratic National Convention will be held virtually Aug. 17-20. Biden will be nominated on Wednesday and Harris on Thursday. The Republican Convention will be held the following week.

— David Taffet