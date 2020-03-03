Former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Monday night, March 2, met with Stephanie Houston, the mother of slain transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker of Dallas, and LGBTQ activist Ahmad Goree following Biden’s presidential campaign rally earlier that evening at Gilley’s in Dallas.

Klobuchar, who announced Monday she was ending her own campaign for president, was in Dallas to announce she will be supporting Biden’s campaign.

Following her daughter’s murder last May, Houston began working with Goree and other activists at Abounding Prosperity Inc. in South Dallas to create the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation to serve transgender women. Goree is president of the MBF board and public affairs director for Abounding Prosperity Inc., an HIV/AIDS organization.

According to Goree, Biden told Houston he was proud of her and offered to support her and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation by connecting her with his daughter. Klobuchar commended Houston on her bravery. Both Biden and Klobuchar “expressed their extreme support of the transgender community,” Goree said.

Houston said, “I was glad to have received an opportunity to sit down and personally speak to Mr. Biden and Sen. Klobuchar. It meant a lot to know that they support transgender women and the hard work we are doing here to help combat the issues they face.”

Goree added, “It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of an important conversation with Vice President Biden, Sen. Klobuchar and Ms. Houston to discuss the importance of supporting our transgender sisters and brothers. Stephanie and I and others will not stop fighting for this community.”

— Tammye Nash