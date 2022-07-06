WNBA star Brittney Griner, a Houston native, has been jailed in Russia since Feb. 17 after being detained for being in possession of cannabis oil when she flew into the country to play for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA off season. Today (Wednesday, July 6), President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone to Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, to update her on the U.S. government’s efforts to secure Brittney Griner’s release. Here is the statement from the Biden administration regarding that call:

“President Biden, joined by Vice President Harris, spoke today with Cherelle Griner, the wife of Brittney Griner who is wrongfully detained in Russia under intolerable circumstances. The President called Cherelle to reassure her that he is working to secure Brittney’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia and around the world. He also read her a draft of the letter the President is sending to Brittney Griner today.

“The President offered his support to Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney home. Today’s call follows recent calls that National Security Advisor Sullivan and Secretary of State Blinken have had with Cherelle in recent weeks and this past weekend. The President directed his national security team to remain in regular contact with Cherelle and Brittney’s family, and with other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible.”

— Tammye Nash