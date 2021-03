Just when they thought they knew each other’s most hideous hang-ups, in comes a Top 10 pop quiz. Join Brad and Ryan this week as they surprise each other with the most off-the-wall questions … and WOW … just wow. From ‘Who’s your least favorite pop star?’ to ‘Would you rather have a head like a salad or broccoli arms?’, this quiz is full of great conversation starters for your next BFF brunch (whenever that ever becomes a thing again).