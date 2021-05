Reading is FUNdamental hunty, and this week we are all about the most empowering and educational queer literature in the world. From old classics to the newest of new, and Ryan also talks through how he and his husband were inspired to write their new children’s book Daddy & Dada. Yes — self promo queens!

NOTES:

Ryan and Isaac’s book: Daddy & Dada is available here

The 7 Ps: Prior, Proper, Planning , Prevents, Piss, Poor Performance