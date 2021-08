The Olympics has Ryan and Brad in need of some tips for watching sports with friends, and boy do they have some good ones for you. From “Come on ref!” to “Leave it on the field!” — this episode is chock-full of one-liners you can use at any sporting event.

Keep those bases loaded and find out if your D is strong or if it needs some work (eww).

