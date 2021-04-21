This week, Ryan and Brad talk about learning how to make Mondays feel like Fridays; Ryan shares his new impression of Julia from Lady Footlocker, and Brad trades coffee for wine.

Also, why is Rebecca Black’s Friday so famous?

Notes this week:

Attack everyday with a response not a reaction. A reaction is emotional, driven by beliefs, biases and prejudices. “Reaction” is when you say or do something “without thinking” and don’t take into consideration long term effects of what you do or say.

“Response” is information-driven, based on information from both the conscious mind and unconscious mind. “Response” takes into consideration the well-being of not only you but those around you. It weighs the long term effects and stays in line with your core values.

From The Language of Letting Go by Melody Beattie: “Sometimes the car doesn’t start. Sometimes, the dishwasher breaks, and sometimes you just have a bad day. While it helps to achieve acceptance and gratitude for these irritating annoyances, we don’t have to process everything and figure out if it’s in the scheme of life’s greater things. Just let each day of the week happen without worrying about the significance of each event and trust that your lessons will reveal themselves in due time.”