Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is making a campaign stop at Sue Ellen’s on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Calling it a “Get Out the Vote” rally, the timing and location are perfect. Early voting in Dallas County extends to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday this week and the Oak Lawn Branch of the Dallas Public Library, just down the street from Sue Ellen’s, has been a busy early voting location.

This GOTV rally is part of a statewide effort, which comes after Beto announced that he out-raised Greg Abbott for the third consecutive fundraising period, raising $10.5 million from more than 237,500 contributions between Sept. 30 and Oct. 29. That is nearly $2 million more than what Abbott raised in the same amount of time.

Recent polling also shows that Texans continue to say the state is heading in the wrong direction under Abbott and his deeply unpopular and extreme agenda — from signing the most radical abortion ban in the country with no exceptions for rape or incest to blocking universal background checks.

Polls are showing O’Rourke and Abbott in a dead heat.

The folks at Sue Ellens are expecting a huge crowd and advise people who would like to get in arrive by 6:30 p.m. Sue Ellen’s is located at 3014 Throckmorton St.

— David Taffet