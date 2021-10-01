Sharon Van Meter and the crew from Beckley 1115. (Photos courtesy Joesph Brewster)

DIFFA kicks off its season with Burgers and Burgundy

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Foodies can rejoice in one week’s time: The Dallas Chapter of THE Design Industry Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA/Dallas) will present its annual Burgers and Burgundy event for the 12th year on Oct. 8.

And this year, the organization is rolling out some big guns for the event, which is returning from a year’s hiatus due to last year’s pandemic interruption.

“Burgers & Burgundy marks the official kick-off to the DIFFA/Dallas season, and this year is especially meaningful for us as we gear up for a full season of events after having to postpone last year,” Burgers & Burgundy Event Chairs Al James and Wesley Dowden said in a press release.

DIFFA’s signature culinary event will be presented by its perennial hosts, Top Chef alum Chef John Tesar of Knife and Terri Provencal, founder of Patron Magazine.

Along with Tesar, the following chefs will be part of the Burgers and Burgundy lineup:

• Joshua Smith (Alltown Fresh Boston from Boston)

• Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115)

• Luke Rogers (Cathedral Bistro)

• Rodman Shields (The Common Table)

• Samir Dhurandhar (Nick and Sam’s)

• Dan Landsberg (Ellie’s)

• Jimmy Contreras (Taco y Vino)

• Jose Meza (Jalisco Norte)

These renowned chefs will come together at the Cathedral of Hope’s Peace Plaza, the outdoor event’s new venue, to serve unique sliders and wine pairings to guests. Chefs will use 44 Farms protein and Empire Baking Co. hamburger buns to create their ultimate slider.

The event will also feature desserts by North Texas’ own Krafty Kween Lio Botello, who said he will be serving some hotdog-themed cupcakes for the event. And if it works out, he’ll throw in some cake pops as well.

Botello said he is glad to return to Burgers and Burgundy and, more importantly, be part of the philanthropic cause. Even before competing on Netflix’s Sugar Rush in 2019, he worked to be involved with the community, but he credits the show with giving more exposure that he can use to help out.

“I have loved giving back to the community in whatever small ways I can since before even being on Sugar Rush,” Botello said. “I found a few opportunities here and there, but afterwards it was nice to have the attention put me in front of organizations like DIFFA that do so much for our community.

“So when Al James reached out and asked if I’d be able to donate some desserts for my first event in 2019, I was thrilled. I’m excited to be a part of an event like this and to continue giving back when possible.”

DIFFA will also announce to attendees the new date for its House of DIFFA event.

DIFFA is one of the largest fundraising organizations for HIV/AIDS with chapters throughout the country. The Dallas chapter has granted more than $8 million to area HIV/AIDS service organizations in North Texas that provide direct care to those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Burgers and Burgundy is the first of multiple events DIFFA will host throughout its season.

“As we head into the 30th year of House of DIFFA, we’re excited to kick off the season with a bang and reunite with our friends and patrons while raising funds to serve those who are affected by HIV/AIDS across North Texas,” James and Dowden mentioned.

For more information about the organization and Burgers and Burgundy visit diffadallas.org.