Cassie Nova and the crew give you the chance to get your freak on every Monday with Cassie’s Freakshow — now starting at 9 p.m. weekly, by the way. But next Monday, Dec. 6, you have the chance to get freaky for a good cause with the regular Freakshow cast plus special featured guests at Cassie’s Annual Freakmas Party, 9 p.m. at JR.’s Bar and Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road. Proceeds benefit the Secret Santa program for the Personalized Learning Preparatory program at Sam Houston Elementary School. The late Donald Soloman, former longtime manager at JR.’s, initiated annual fundraisers to help pay for Christmas gifts for students at the nearby elementary school about two decades or more ago. Former Caven Enterprises show director Richard Curtain, aka Edna Jean Robinson, then continued the tradition, and Cassie Nova, Caven’s current show director, carried it on after Curtain retired. So, don your favorite onesie, stuff all the pockets with dollar bills (or $5s or $10s or $20s, etc.) for tipping and buying raffle tickets, and make your way to JR.’s on Monday night to help make a brighter Christmas for some deserving kids and to get a chance to win some amazing raffle items, including autographed items from Cher, Madonna and others of your favorite celebs, theater tickets and gift certificates for concerts and restaurants.

Jingle all the way

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire is one of the oldest — and busiest — nonprofit organizations in North Texas. UCLSE, now under the leadership of current monarchs Emperor 47 John Terrill and Empress 47 Donna Dumae, holds events weekly to help those in need in the North Texas LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities. And Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road, immediately following divestiture ceremonies for Reign 46 and investiture ceremonies for Reign 47, the court hosts The Jingle Ball, hosted by Empress 43 Delilah DeVasquez, Emperor 43 Craig Summers, and Terrill and Dumae. Proceeds benefit the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Visit DallasCourt.org for details.

Get in the holiday spirit

The 34th annual Dallas Holiday Parade steps off Saturday morning, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., starting at Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St. While the parade is expected to be over by 1 p.m., the 5th annual Dallas Holiday Festival will be going on from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. in Main Street Garden Park. Head on down to get in the spirit and start celebrating the holidays now. For information visit Facebook.com/events/1517969748544090.

Never forget

Those who forget — or never learn — history are doomed to repeat it, the Spanish philosopher George Santayana warns us. Well, The Dallas Way is here to help make sure we don’t have to repeat history here in North Texas. Founded in 2011, The Dallas Way is committed to preserving the “untold and under-told stories of the Rainbow Community of Dallas.” Now you can help keep their efforts going by attending a brunch being hosted by Kay Wilkinson on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dallas Way member Robert Emery has pledged to match all donations made during the brunch. To attend, contact Emery at RobEmery@me.com. For more information on the organization, visit TheDallasWay.org.

Dragging for charity

The Sexy Sisters Productions presents “Santa and His Merry Ho Ho Hos Drag Brunch” Sunday, Dec. 5, at Six Springs Tavern, 147 N. Plano Road in Richardson. Doors open at noon, and the show starts at 1 p.m., featuring Carmella DuBuque, Marcus David, Dalila VonHexx, Linze Serrell, Reva Dean, Toni Faye Alexander and Sierra Silver. There is no cover, but there will be door prizes and auction items. Proceeds benefit North Texas Pride Foundation and the Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System.