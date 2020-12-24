Queen Nefertari’s Egypt at the Kimbell

(above) Nefertari was one of the most celebrated queens of ancient Egypt, the favorite wife of Ramesses II (reigned about 1279–1213 BCE). She was highly regarded, educated and could read and write hieroglyphs. Her tomb was discovered by an Italian archaeologist in 1904, and the pieces on exhibit at the Kimbell come from the collection of The Museo Egizio in Turin, Italy. Through March 14 in the Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. $18. Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday noon-8 p.m. KimbellArt.org.

Dallas Zoo Lights has been extended

Dallas Zoo Lights has been reimagined for this year as a drive-through event. Cruise through a newly constructed pathway — and through familiar parts of the Dallas Zoo — while marveling at more than one million lights in elaborate displays, silk-covered animal lanterns depicting all your Zoo favorites, an ice palace fit for a trio of penguins and more along the way. Dallas Zoo, 650 S. R. L. Thornton Freeway $65 per car. From 6-9:30 p.m. Extended through Jan. 9. Tickets at ZooLights.DallasZoo.com.

Holiday at the Arboretum features 12 Days of Christmas and a Christmas village

Strolling through Holiday at the Arboretum has become a Dallas tradition. The gardens feature two large-scale exhibits: the classic 12 Days of Christmas depicting each day in the beloved carol with 25-foot tall elaborately decorated Victorian-style gazebos and the return and expansion of The Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Village highlighting 14 old world European-style shops in a magical setting. Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Check website for hours, prices and purchase timed tickets at DallasAboretum.org.